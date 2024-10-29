Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo

Domain For Sale

Integricare.com

Welcome to Integricare.com – a domain name that embodies trust, integrity, and top-notch care. Own it and position your business as an authority in the industry.

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,954 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,954

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About Integricare.com

    Integricare.com is a unique and memorable domain name, ideal for businesses focused on healthcare, wellness, or any service that requires trust and reliability. Its concise yet descriptive nature sets it apart from others, making your brand instantly recognizable.

    With Integricare.com, you'll not only stand out from competitors but also attract clients who value authenticity and transparency. Use this domain to build a strong online presence and foster long-lasting relationships.

    Why Integricare.com?

    Integricare.com can significantly benefit your business by enhancing brand recognition, improving customer trust, and potentially increasing organic traffic. The domain name itself elicits feelings of integrity and care, aligning with the values of businesses in industries such as healthcare, finance, and education.

    A domain like Integricare.com can help establish a strong online reputation by creating an easy-to-remember and professional web address for your business.

    Marketability of Integricare.com

    Integricare.com is incredibly valuable in marketing your business because it instantly sets you apart from competitors with generic or confusing domain names. Search engines recognize unique and descriptive domain names, potentially helping your site rank higher.

    A domain like Integricare.com can be useful in non-digital media as well. It is easy to pronounce and remember, making it ideal for use on business cards, promotional materials, or even spoken presentations.

    Marketability of

    Buy Integricare.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Integricare.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Integricare
    		Portland, OR Industry: Home Health Care Services
    Officers: Jon C. Estes
    Integricare Inc
    		Cameron, WI Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
    Integricare, LLC
    		Charlotte, NC Filed: Foreign Limited Liability
    Officers: Deborah J. Carpinteri , Kay Smith
    Integricare Inc
    		Wichita, KS Industry: Home Health Care Services
    Officers: Jon C. Estes
    Integricare Inc
    (304) 428-2554     		Parkersburg, WV Industry: Home Health Care Services
    Officers: Betsy Leisure , Charles Whitaker and 7 others Angie Slone , Jon C. Estes , Lois Fransico , Sheryl Holdren , Renee Dilly , Randy McCoy , Pam Nary
    Integricare, LLC
    		Waynesville, NC Industry: Clinical Laboratory
    Officers: Deborah Carpinteri , Kay Smith
    Integricare, Inc.
    (203) 741-6565     		Wallingford, CT Industry: Home Health Care Services
    Officers: George Mandes , Jon Estes and 3 others Robert A. Reeves , Lavonda R. Fox , Martha Bogucki
    Integricare Corporation
    		San Diego, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Joanne Price
    Integricare Services
    		Mansfield, OH Industry: Services-Misc
    Officers: Dennis Marikis
    Integricar of Alabama LLC
    		Foley, AL Industry: Ret Used Automobiles
    Officers: Sidney Beauregard