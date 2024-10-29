IntegrityMarineServices.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Integrated Marine Services, Inc.
(619) 429-0300
|Chula Vista, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Boatbuilding/Repairing
Officers: Larry Samano , Joann Justice and 4 others Donald Bowen , Yolanda Ochoa , Louis Jonathan Ottavio , John Blake
|
Integrated Marine Services, LLC
|Doral, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Jesus Machado
|
Marin Integration Services, Inc.
|San Rafael, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Sean Vogt
|
Integrated Marine Services
|Doral, FL
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Jesus Machado
|
Marin Integration Services Inc
(415) 454-6367
|San Rafael, CA
|
Industry:
Computer Integration
Officers: Sean Vogt
|
Integrated Marine Services Corp.
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Morris Slayen
|
Integrity Marine Services
|Saraland, AL
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Integrity Marine Services, LLC
|Stuart, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Robert D. Perholtz , Michael E. Powell and 1 other Lucretia M. Dawson
|
Integrated Marine Services, L.L.C.
|Port Allen, LA
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Industry: Services-Misc
Officers: W. Britton Cooper , B. M. Salesi and 4 others James F. Fogarty , Thomas J. Simmers , Ports America Texas Inc , Barbours Cut Intermodal Services
|
Integrity Marine Services LLC
|Leonardo, NJ
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Dennis Lange