Your price with special offer:
Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
JadeChinese.com is more than just a domain name; it's a symbol of trust and reliability for businesses looking to establish a strong presence in the Chinese market. Its unique combination of 'Jade' and 'Chinese' signifies a deep appreciation for the ancient civilization's history and art. This domain name is versatile and can be used in various industries such as e-commerce, tourism, education, and technology.
Standing out from competitors is crucial in today's business landscape, and JadeChinese.com does just that. By owning this domain name, your business gains instant recognition and credibility among potential customers, making it an attractive choice for those seeking a reliable and authentic Chinese business partner.
JadeChinese.com can significantly impact your business's growth by attracting organic traffic from China and other Chinese-speaking markets. With its strong cultural connection, this domain name is an investment that can help your business tap into new customer bases and expand into international markets. Establishing a brand that resonates with customers is essential for long-term success, and JadeChinese.com provides an excellent foundation for that.
Customer trust and loyalty are essential components of any successful business. By owning a domain name like JadeChinese.com, you demonstrate a commitment to your customers and the Chinese market. This can lead to increased customer engagement and loyalty, as well as positive word-of-mouth marketing, which can result in new sales opportunities and long-term growth.
Buy JadeChinese.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of JadeChinese.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Jade Chinese
(336) 621-5233
|Greensboro, NC
|
Industry:
Restaurant
Officers: Faxiong Ni , Kelvin Khong
|
Jade Palace Chinese Cuisine
|Irvine, CA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Amanda Tang
|
Jade Star Chinese Restaurant
|Chesapeake, VA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Chixing Gao , Tao Cing and 1 other Qiu Yongming
|
China Jade Chinese
(814) 664-8484
|Corry, PA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Pen Dong , Jing D. Jiang and 1 other Jian C. Lin
|
Jade Chinese Restaurant
|Atlantic Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Myrna Howard , F. Li
|
Green Jade Chinese Cuisine
|Jackson, MI
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Kenny Lam
|
East Jade Chinese Buffet
|Watervliet, NY
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Xue Lin , Shouxian Li
|
Jade Chinese Cuisine
|Murrieta, CA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Eddie Lor
|
Jade Chinese Cuisine, Inc.
|El Centro, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Ning Zhan Quan
|
Golden Jade Chinese Restaurant
|Hopewell Junction, NY
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Xiuyan Fang , Xiu Y. Fang