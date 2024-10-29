JapanFinance.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Japan Center for International Finance
(202) 822-9635
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Haruhiko Terada , Andrea Spisak and 1 other Jenny Faubert
|
Anglo Japan Finance Limited Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Nojima Y. Kathy , Lum T. Nora and 3 others N. Lum , Lum C. Trisha , Nora Lum
|
Lehman Brothers Finance (Japan) Inc.
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Security Brokers and Dealers, Nsk
Officers: Mark A. Walsh
|
Anglo Japan Finance Ltd Inc
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Nickie Lum
|
Cri-Japan Housing Finance Corp.-I’
|Rockville, MD
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Industry: Business Services, Nec, Nsk
Officers: H. William Willoughby , Barry Blattman
|
Nippon Total Finance, Inc.
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Imai Takeo
|
Mitsui Finance Service Co., Ltd.
|
Filed:
Declaration of Registered Agent
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited Corporation
|New York, NY
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Hiromichi Miyauchi , Koji Ishida and 4 others Yasufumi Kitamoto , Takashi Okamoto , Fukuzo Yasuo , Yasyuki Abe