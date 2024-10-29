JapaneseChristianChurch.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Columbus Japanese Christian Church
|Columbus, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Susie Owen
|
Christian Alaska Japanese Church
|Anchorage, AK
|
Industry:
Religious Orgnztns
Officers: Megumi Nunazawa
|
Christian United Japanese Church
(559) 322-0701
|Clovis, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Keith Inouye , Ernest Kazato and 2 others Stephanie Sumi , Neil Campbell
|
Christian Japanese Church
|Stockton, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Herom Yoneeda , Dean Komure
|
Washington Japanese Christian Church
(301) 770-0748
|Rockville, MD
|
Industry:
Religious Orgnztns
Officers: Takashi Uehara
|
Christian Japanese Church
(909) 886-8902
|San Bernardino, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Bill Hara
|
International Japanese Christian Church
(808) 591-8877
|Honolulu, HI
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Tomohiro Fuyuki
|
Ogden Japanese Christian Church
(801) 392-4833
|Ogden, UT
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Elizabeth Kitamura
|
San Diego Japanese Christian Church
(619) 234-2697
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Religious Organization
Officers: Makoto Okura , Ichieei Honda and 4 others Kurt Vogt , Nobru Yamaguchi , Jaye Okamoto , Brent King
|
Detroit Japanese Christian Fellowship Church
|Novi, MI
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Pasto Gary Elfner , Ruth Ploski and 1 other Robert Gardiner