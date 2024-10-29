JeffersonTownship.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Jefferson Township
|Bowersville, OH
|
Industry:
Executive Office
Officers: Brian Reed , Mark Klingler
|
Jefferson Township
(517) 523-3165
|Osseo, MI
|
Industry:
Executive Office
Officers: Steve Wismar , Jim Lockwood and 1 other Sharon Keiser
|
Jefferson Township
|Bethany, MO
|
Industry:
Executive Office
|
Jefferson Township
(740) 599-7604
|Danville, OH
|
Industry:
Executive Office
Officers: David Workman
|
Jefferson Township
|Warsaw, OH
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Jeff Fitch
|
Jefferson Township
|Dresden, OH
|
Industry:
Executive Office
Officers: Norma Nocina
|
Jefferson Township
(570) 342-4343
|Lake Ariel, PA
|
Industry:
Police Protection
|
Jefferson Township
|Lucasville, OH
|
Industry:
Executive Office
|
Jefferson Township
|Oak Hill, OH
|
Industry:
Executive Office
Officers: James Slone
|
Jefferson Township
|Jefferson, OH
|
Industry:
Executive Office
Officers: Marjorie Bort