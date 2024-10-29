JenningsSchool.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Gap School
|Jennings, LA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Sanders Sinaegal
|
Jennings County Schools
(812) 392-2055
|Scipio, IN
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Teresa Halton
|
Jennings County Schools
(812) 346-4903
|North Vernon, IN
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Mary Carney , Hearne Todd and 1 other Steve Riordan
|
Jennings School District
(314) 653-8050
|Saint Louis, MO
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Kathy Fisher , Dawn Foskin-Carlyon and 4 others Gerri Spires , Carla H. Irvin , Tonya Holm , Stephanie Small
|
Jens Jensen Public School
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Elementary and Secondary Schools
|
Jennings School PTA
|Fairfield, CT
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Debbie Jackson
|
Jen Ai Christian School
|Highland, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Gerardito Arce
|
Jennings School District
(314) 653-8150
|Saint Louis, MO
|
Industry:
Public Elementary & Secondary School
Officers: Theresa Zavadil , Genita Williams and 6 others Issac Dozier , Melba Davis , Ron Pelley , Steve Schmitz , Pamela Getman , Sam Gilkey
|
Jennings School District
(314) 653-8100
|Saint Louis, MO
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Steve Hanke , Dayle Burgdorf and 7 others Pamela Getman , David Fox , Mike Ferrer , Herman Harris , Zanda Higgins , Clarence Holman , Issac Dozier
|
Jennings School District
(314) 653-8070
|Saint Louis, MO
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Delcina Bland , Teresa McCaw and 2 others Cora Malone , Lavan Hardy