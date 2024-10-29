Jentec.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Jentec Inc
(563) 388-0808
|Davenport, IA
|
Industry:
Ret Misc Merchandise Ret Auto/Home Supplies
Officers: Ric Jensen , Susan R. Jensen and 2 others Sarah Jensen , Christine Jensen
|
Jentec Inc
(201) 784-8511
|Northvale, NJ
|
Industry:
Engineering Services Mfg Surgical Appliances/Supplies
Officers: Avi Sacajiu , Matt Lang and 2 others Jerry Baker , Barry Hudson
|
Jentec Inc
(309) 764-9555
|Moline, IL
|
Industry:
Ret & Whol Batteries
Officers: Bill Haggard
|
Jentec International
|Indio, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Jentec, LLC
|Nokomis, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Boyd Yesler
|
Jentec Corporation
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Jack Harmon
|
Jentec Inc
|Pottstown, PA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Jentec Supply LLC
|Monroe, LA
|
Industry:
Whol Durable Goods
|
Jentec Engineering Company, Inc.
(714) 632-6762
|Anaheim, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Mfg Miscellaneous Plastic Products
Officers: Mark Jensen
|
Jentec Marketing Inc
|Layton, UT
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
Officers: Kim R. Jensen