JerichoBaptistChurch.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Jericho Missionary Baptist Church
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Demonica Tyler , Daphine F. Smith and 2 others Homer Stewart , Wesley Smith
|
Jericho Baptist Church
(662) 365-2504
|Baldwyn, MS
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Marvin Robbins , Neil Davis and 1 other Timothy M. Benjamin
|
Jericho Baptist Church
|Eudora, AR
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Albert Jones
|
Jericho Baptist Church
|Modesto, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Elmer E. Salazar
|
Jericho Missionary Baptist Church
|Milwaukee, WI
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Anthony D. Burns , Anthony Devere
|
Jericho Baptist Church Inc
(301) 333-0500
|Landover, MD
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Betty Peebles , Betty P. Pebbles and 1 other Gary Warren
|
Jericho Road Baptist Church
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Rodney A. Petty , Robert S. Carroll and 1 other Ronnie L. Hamilton
|
Jericho Missionary Baptist Church
|New Orleans, LA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Jericho Baptist Church, Inc.
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: John Lawson , Elaine Taylor and 3 others Elvis Ray , Shedrick Crosley , Patricia Carter
|
Jericho Baptist Church Ministries
|Hyattsville, MD
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Betty P. Pebbles