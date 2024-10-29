JerseyCentralPower.com

Your price with special offer:
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Jersey Central Power & Light Company
(609) 971-4581
|Forked River, NJ
|
Industry:
Electric Services
Officers: George Gildea , Ed Eilly and 8 others Steve Stocks , Robin Johnston , Mark Bradley , Vinod Aggarwald , Keith Bromery , Tim Smith , Albert Divuonaventura , Art Hertz
|
Jersey Central Power & Light Company
(732) 739-5026
|Union Beach, NJ
|
Industry:
Electric Services
Officers: Pat Zawispowski
|
Jersey Central Power & Light Company
(440) 546-8609
|Brecksville, OH
|
Industry:
Electric Utility
Officers: Dennis M. Chack , Bruce Busse and 1 other Dawn Skerness
|
Jersey Central Power & Light Company
(610) 929-3601
|Reading, PA
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
Officers: Michael J. Jirousek , Walter Lasota and 2 others Scott Lowry , Tim Goughnour
|
Jersey Central Power & Light Company
(440) 280-5497
|Perry, OH
|
Industry:
Electrical Power Plant
Officers: Richard Anderson , Tim Rausch and 3 others Keith Nelson , Gary Garrett , Martin Fox
|
Jersey Central Power & Light Company
(610) 921-6129
|Reinholds, PA
|
Industry:
Electric Services
|
Jersey Central Power & Light Company
(330) 437-0092
|Canton, OH
|
Industry:
Electric Utility
Officers: Tiffany Cowan
|
Jersey Central Power & Light Company
(937) 327-1218
|Springfield, OH
|
Industry:
Electric Services
Officers: Mark Leyo , Tom Clark
|
Jersey Central Power & Light Company
(757) 858-8908
|Norfolk, VA
|
Industry:
Electric Services
Officers: Howard M. Webb
|
Jersey Central Power & Light Company
(973) 455-8200
|Boonton, NJ
|
Industry:
Electric Services
Officers: Kathleen Partis