Welcome to JesusCaresMinistries.com – a domain dedicated to spreading love and care through digital ministries. Own this domain name and establish an online presence rooted in compassion and faith.

    • About JesusCaresMinistries.com

    JesusCaresMinistries.com is a powerful and meaningful domain that resonates with individuals seeking spiritual guidance or those wanting to share their faith-based services online. Its clear and concise name instantly communicates the essence of a caring, Christian community.

    With this domain, you can build a website for a church, religious organization, charitable foundation, or counseling service. It's versatile enough to accommodate various faith-based industries that aim to provide comfort and support.

    Why JesusCaresMinistries.com?

    JesusCaresMinistries.com can significantly contribute to your business growth by improving online discoverability through organic search results. The name itself conveys a positive, uplifting message that is likely to attract visitors seeking spiritual comfort and assistance.

    Having a domain with a strong brand message can help you establish trust and loyalty among your audience. By securing this domain, you are demonstrating your commitment to your cause and the community you aim to serve.

    Marketability of JesusCaresMinistries.com

    JesusCaresMinistries.com is highly marketable because it can help you stand out from competitors by offering a unique, faith-based angle that resonates with specific audiences. Utilize this domain for search engine optimization (SEO) and target keywords related to your ministry or service.

    JesusCaresMinistries.com can also be valuable in non-digital media. Share the domain name on social media platforms, business cards, or even word of mouth to attract potential customers and build a strong brand identity.

    Jesus Cares Freedom Ministries
    		Lahaina, HI Industry: Religious Organization
    Officers: Luz Bernave
    Jesus Cares Ministries
    (530) 256-2474     		Westwood, CA Industry: Religious Organization
    Officers: Bill Pettingill
    Jesus Cares Ministries, Inc
    (480) 831-1737     		Tempe, AZ Industry: Religious Organization
    Officers: Thomas Strohm , Doreen Strohm and 3 others Trish Wortham , Veronica Watford , Chet Wortham
    Jesus Cares Ministries, Inc.
    		Northridge, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Industry: Religious Organization
    Officers: Ronnie Ortiz
    Jesus Cares Ministries Incorporated
    		Franklin, OH Industry: Religious Organization
    Officers: John Muncy
    Jesus Cares Ministry, Inc.
    		Gordon, NE Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
    Jesus Cares Ministries, Inc.
    		Port Saint Lucie, FL Filed: Domestic Non Profit Corporation
    Officers: Mickey R. Ingman , Donald A. Gauthier and 2 others Laura Ingman , Ron Howard
    Jesus Cares Ministries, Inc.
    		Filed: Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
    Officers: Martin P. Lombardo , Catherine Lombardo and 4 others Marjorie Christiansen , Christine Jahani , Anthony Nini , Michael Gesino
    Jesus Cares Ministry
    		East Orange, NJ Industry: Religious Organization
    Officers: Ruth Parker , Tiffany Applewhite
    Jesus Cares Ministries, Inc.
    		Brooklyn, NY Industry: Religious Organization