JesusSavesMinistries.com

Jesus Saves Street Ministry
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Susan Yates , James D. Yates and 1 other Roger Ochoa
|
Jesus Christ Saves Ministries
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Religious Organization
Officers: Jason Alan Gastrich
|
Jesus Save Me Ministry
|Rocky Mount, NC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: T. S. Wilson
|
Jesus Saves Outreach Ministries
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Norma Rodriguez
|
Jesus Saves Ministries, Inc.
|Lakeland, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Sheila J. Holton , Wayne Holton and 2 others Rhonda A. Holton , Kimberly M. Esposito-Allen
|
Jesus Saves Ministries
|Louisville, KY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Bill Price
|
Jesus Saves Ministry
|Compton, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Jeffrey M. Lee
|
Jesus Saves Ministry
|Sparta, TN
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Mike Mayers
|
Jesus Saves Christian Ministries
|Godwin, NC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Jesus Saves Ministries, Inc.
|Stockton, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Elijio F. Sandoval