JewishChaplaincy.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Jewish Chaplaincy
|Kingston, RI
|
Industry:
College/University
Officers: Amy Olson
|
Jewish Hospice & Chaplaincy Network
|Bloomfield Hills, MI
|
Industry:
Intermediate Care Facility
|
Jewish Hospice & Chaplaincy Network
|Huntington Woods, MI
|
Industry:
Intermediate Care Facility
|
Jewish Hospice & Chaplaincy Network
|West Bloomfield, MI
|
Industry:
Intermediate Care Facility
Officers: Levi Shemtov , Dannel Schwartz and 8 others Norman Keane , David Techner , Nosson Stoll , L. M. Michael , Scott Kaufman , Irving Laker , Cheryl Weiss , Mickey Shapiro
|
Klein Jewish Chaplaincy Servic
|Torrance, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Gila Katz
|
Jewish Hospice and Chaplaincy Network
|West Bloomfield, MI
|
Industry:
Intermediate Care Facility
|
The Network for Jewish Care and Chaplaincy
|Saint Louis, MO
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments