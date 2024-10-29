Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
This domain name signifies a place for collaboration, support, and engagement within the Jewish community. It can be used as a platform for non-profit organizations, synagogues, or businesses catering to this demographic.
With a clear and concise meaning, this domain is easy to remember and understand, making it an excellent choice for building a strong online presence.
JewishCommunityFederation.com can significantly improve organic traffic by attracting visitors who are specifically interested in the Jewish community. It sets the foundation for establishing trust and loyalty among your audience.
By owning a domain that clearly represents your business's mission, you create a professional image that resonates with potential customers.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of JewishCommunityFederation.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Jewish Federation Community School
(515) 277-5566
|Des Moines, IA
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
Officers: Lyanna Grund , Susan Madorksy
|
Jewish Community Federation
|Rochester, NY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Craig Julien
|
Jewish Community Federation
|Cleveland, OH
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Federation of Jewish Community
|Owings Mills, MD
|
Industry:
Amusement/Recreation Services
Officers: Buddy Sapolsky , Nina Cardin and 1 other Chuck Bevans
|
The Jewish Community Federation
|Cleveland, OH
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Pat Keating
|
Jewish Community Federation
|Baltimore, MD
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Jewish Community Federation of Richmond
(804) 288-0045
|Richmond, VA
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Neil Kessler , Richard November and 5 others Michael Cipolleti , Richard Gary , Jay Weinberg , Andrew Bilski , Kathliin O'Donnell
|
The Jewish Community Foundati Federation
|Los Angeles, CA
|Member at Dafc North, LLC Member at Carson Madrona Company, LLC
|
Jewish Community Federation The Community Opti
|Cleveland, OH
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Steve Hoffman
|
Federation of Jewish Communities of The C.I’.S
(212) 262-3688
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Nonprofit Trust Management
Officers: Mindy Zalmanov , Ilana Firder and 2 others Yael Yoffe , Lev Leviev