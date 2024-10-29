JewishHeritageMuseum.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage
(216) 593-0575
|Cleveland, OH
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Judi Seniger , Barry Reis and 2 others Judi Feniger , Thelma Maltz
|
Jewish Heritage Museum of Monm
|Freehold, NJ
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
|
Kaifeng Jewish Heritage Museum Inc
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
|
National Museum of Jewish Heritage Inc
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Betty Friedan
|
The Irish Jewish Museum & Heritage Centre, Limited
|Studio City, CA
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
|
Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County, Inc.
|Fair Haven, NJ
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Rich Mellin , Jane B. Stark and 3 others Michael Berman , Marjorie Kalman-Kutz , Jean Klerman
|
William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum, Inc.
(678) 222-3700
|Atlanta, GA
|
Industry:
Museum
Officers: Liliane Baxter , Bill Breman and 7 others Joyce Shlesinger , Valerie Needle , Debbie James , Margaret Weiler , Jennifer Campbell , Noah Levine , Jane Leavey
|
Museum of Jewish Heritage- A Living Memorial to The Holocaust
(646) 437-4200
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Museum
Officers: Robert Morgenthau , Larry Filverstein and 7 others George Klein , Reginald French , Shari Segel , David G. Marwell , Howard J. Rubenstein , Sharon Steinbach , Anita Kassof
|
Friends of The Izmir Jewish Heritage Museum, Inc.
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Rachel Bortnick , Donna D. Eliezer and 1 other Reid Heller
|
Museum of Jewish Heritage-A Living Memorial to The Holocaust, Inc
|New York, NY
|
Filed:
Foreign Non Profit Corporation
Officers: George Klein , Robert Morgenthau and 4 others Jeffrey Tabak , Julia A. Nelson , Mohad Athar , Ivy Barksky