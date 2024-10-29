Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
JiffyGlass.com is a concise and catchy domain name that instantly communicates agility and quickness – valuable traits in the competitive glass industry. It's easy to remember and sets you apart from others with lengthier or less descriptive names.
JiffyGlass.com can be used as a primary web address for your business or as a subdomain, depending on your company structure. Industries that could benefit from this name include glass repair services, window replacement companies, and even architectural glass manufacturers.
This domain can help your business grow by attracting organic traffic through its clear association with the glass industry. A memorable domain name can make it easier for potential customers to find you online and remember your brand.
Establishing a strong brand identity is crucial in today's market, and a well-chosen domain name like JiffyGlass.com can be an essential foundation. It signals trustworthiness and professionalism, which are important factors for building customer loyalty.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of JiffyGlass.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Jiffy Glass
|Pleasant Grove, UT
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Jiffy Auto Glass LLC
|Scottsdale, AZ
|
Industry:
Ret Paint/Glass/Wallpaper
Officers: Mark A. McIntosh
|
Jiffy Auto Glass
|Phoenix, AZ
|
Industry:
Auto Glass Replacement
|
Jiffy Glass Inc
(770) 834-8601
|Carrollton, GA
|
Industry:
Glass & Glazing Contractor
Officers: Doy Turner , Darlene Turner
|
Jiffy Auto Glass of Florida LLC
|Scottsdale, AZ
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Mark A. McIntosh