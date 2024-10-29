Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Jimini.com boasts a playful and intriguing quality that is instantly memorable. This domain name, with its inherent catchiness, has the power to pique the curiosity of potential customers and create a lasting impression. The brevity of the name further contributes to its memorability and ease of use across digital platforms, branding materials, and word-of-mouth marketing.
This versatility makes it an ideal choice for startups and established businesses. For a new venture, Jimini.com can be molded to represent their specific brand identity, providing a blank canvas upon which to build their narrative. Established businesses can benefit from its concise and unique qualities, enabling them to refine their brand image or venture into a new area.
Acquiring Jimini.com translates to gaining a significant asset in today's competitive digital landscape. A strong domain name forms the foundation of a brand's online presence. It's often the first point of contact for potential customers, playing a key role in shaping their initial perception of the brand. A name like Jimini.com is concise, easy to recall, and sets a brand apart from a sea of generic alternatives, potentially leading to higher traffic and better brand recall.
Investing in such a domain is not just about today but also about securing a valuable asset for the future. As the online world continues its rapid growth, the importance of a short, impactful, and memorable domain name cannot be overstated. Owning Jimini.com signifies foresight and a commitment to standing out in a constantly evolving environment.
Buy Jimini.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Jimini.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Jimini
|Topeka, KS
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Jiminy, LLC
|Buffalo Grove, IL
|
Industry:
Whol General Groceries
Officers: Jim Vadevoulis
|
Jiminis Boutique
|Portland, TX
|
Industry:
Ret Women's Clothing
Officers: Cindy Wallace
|
Jimini, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Irwin J. Kostal
|
Jiminy Chimney
|Lake in the Hills, IL
|
Industry:
Building Maintenance Services
|
Jimini Patel
|Branchburg, NJ
|Nurse at Margaret Andrin MD Facog LLC
|
Jimini Enterprises
|Richmond, TX
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: J. R. Smith
|
Jumpin Jiminy
(918) 445-4679
|Tulsa, OK
|
Industry:
Ret Gifts/Novelties
Officers: Robert Young
|
Jimini Inc
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Jimini Inc
|Savannah, GA
|
Industry:
Subdivider/Developer
Officers: Jim Morris