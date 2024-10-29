JohnJeffries.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
John Jeffries
(704) 861-0188
|Gastonia, NC
|Manager at Covenant Painting Solutions Inc Principal at Jefferies & Sons Painting
|
John Jeffries
(913) 721-5258
|Bonner Springs, KS
|Owner at Jeffries Farm and Home, Inc.
|
John Jeffries
|Belmont, MI
|Member at Dvob-Synergy, LLC
|
John Jeffries
(502) 368-2593
|Louisville, KY
|President at Intnl Assoc of Machinists & Aer (Inc)
|
John Jeffries
|Connersville, IN
|Vice-President at Cancer Care Center
|
John Jeffries
(434) 977-4181
|Charlottesville, VA
|Co-trustee Of Trust at Management Services Corporation
|
John Jeffries
(731) 286-0012
|Dyersburg, TN
|Chief Information Officer at Choctaw Transportation Co Inc
|
John Jeffries
(931) 433-6505
|Fayetteville, TN
|Technology/Computer Coordinator at County of Lincoln
|
John Jeffries
|Avon Lake, OH
|
John Jeffries
|Breese, IL
|Chief Financial Officer at St Joseph's Hospital