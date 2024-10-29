JohnTheBaptistChurch.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
John The Baptist Church
|Pachuta, MS
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Dewayne McFarland
|
John The Baptist Church
|Gallion, AL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Jerome Burrella
|
John The Baptist Church
|Columbia, MS
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Calvin C. Newsom
|
John The Baptist Baptist Church
(850) 438-8223
|Pensacola, FL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Carlton Abney
|
St John The Baptist Church
|Carson City, MI
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Nancy Woodcock
|
Saint John The Baptist Church
(978) 744-1278
|Salem, MA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Stanley P. Persienczyk
|
St John The Baptist Church
|Essex, MA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Wallace Blackwood
|
The St John Baptist Church
(703) 683-2565
|Alexandria, VA
|
Industry:
Church
Officers: Phillip L. Pointer
|
St John The Baptist Church
(201) 664-6364
|Hillsdale, NJ
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Betty Viola , John Korbelak and 4 others Deborah Fagnan , Sharon Gallagher , Glenn Jurkovic , Yvonne Post
|
The Saint John Baptist Church
(724) 869-2280
|Baden, PA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Joseph Carr , Samuel Esposito