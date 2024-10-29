Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
JohnsonPt.com is a concise and memorable domain name that clearly communicates the industry and specialization of the business. It consists of two common English words: 'Johnson' and 'PT', which stands for physical therapy. This makes it easy to remember and type, ensuring optimal user experience and search engine performance.
JohnsonPt.com can be used in a multitude of ways within the healthcare sector. For instance, it could serve as the primary web address for a clinic specializing in orthopedics or physical therapy. It may also suit an e-commerce platform that sells related products such as medical equipment, therapeutic devices, or supplements.
Buy JohnsonPt.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of JohnsonPt.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Johnson and Johnson Pt
|Detroit, MI
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Johnson Barb Pt
|Ypsilanti, MI
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Barb Johnson
|
Gisele Johnson Pt
|New Albany, OH
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
|
Nylin Johnson Pt Momt
|Kaysville, UT
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
|
Terry Johnson-Vann Pt
|Vienna, VA
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Debi Abdow-Addis , Pearl Teresa Johnson-Vann and 1 other Terry Johnson-Vann
|
Pamela Johnson Pt
|Mill Valley, CA
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Pamela Johnson
|
Johnson Pt LLC
|Olympia, WA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Johnson Fran Pt
|Moncks Corner, SC
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Frances P. Johnson , Richard Johnson
|
Richard W Johnson Pt
(631) 689-2009
|Hauppauge, NY
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
Officers: Richard Johnson , Cathy Whist and 1 other Lisa M. Johnson
|
Chris Johnson Pt
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Christopher D. Johnson