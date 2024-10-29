JointUnified.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Colton Joint Unified
|Colton, CA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Klamath Trinity Joint Unified
|Hoopa, CA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Davis Joint Unified Sd
|Davis, CA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Michael Kirst
|
Woodland Joint Unified School District
(530) 662-0251
|Woodland, CA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Parveen Saenz , Deb Mendes and 1 other Kelly Goughnour
|
Lammersville Joint Unified School District
|Tracy, CA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Woodland Joint Unified School District
(530) 662-0251
|Woodland, CA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Dean Andoe , Kathleen Leehane and 7 others Christy Gardner , Alberto Rolon , John Morelli , Barry Cooper , Jerome Day , Bill Beermann , Rick Seacrest
|
Davis Joint Unified School District
(530) 759-2100
|Davis, CA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Nora Brazil , Shelly Wickwire and 2 others Sally Plicka , Alicia Herrera
|
Patterson Joint Unified School District
(209) 892-7460
|Patterson, CA
|
Industry:
Elementary School
Officers: Vickie Saunders , Sandra Villasenor and 4 others Veronica Miranda , Stephanie Silcox , Katherine Silva , Joseph Silvira
|
Patterson Joint Unified School District
(209) 892-7457
|Patterson, CA
|
Industry:
Elementary School
Officers: Maryann Yarbrough , Mary Ann Yarbrough and 2 others Juan Navarro , Barbara McCleskey
|
Woodland Joint Unified School District
(707) 823-1705
|Sebastopol, CA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Sarah Voorhies