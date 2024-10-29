JubileeBaptistChurch.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Jubilee Baptist Church
|Taylors, SC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Jubilee Baptist Church
|Lufkin, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Delbert Ellison , Freeman Thompson and 1 other Jerry W. Young
|
Jubilee Baptist Church
|Sonora, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Ken McDonald
|
Jubilee Baptist Church
|Bronx, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Jubilee Baptist Church
|Bolingbrook, IL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: John L. Byrd , Roxann Allen
|
Jubilee Baptist Church
(251) 621-7095
|Daphne, AL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Mike Selby , Paul Matthews and 2 others Bob Bailey , Ken McCormick
|
Jubilee Missionary Baptist Church
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: David Garrett
|
Jubilee Baptist Church
|Watauga, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Jeffrey Cook
|
Jubilee Baptist Church
|Diboll, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Jubilee Baptist Church of Watauga
|Watauga, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Frank Richardson , Lady J. Miller and 1 other Lanita Redic Harris