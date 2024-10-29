JudicialOfficer.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
69th Judicial District Attorney's Office
|Dumas, TX
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
Officers: David M. Green
|
Seventh Judicial District Attorney's Office
(318) 336-5526
|Vidalia, LA
|
Industry:
Attorney
Officers: John F. Johnson , Leo Boothe
|
36th Judicial Distrct Attorny's Office
(337) 463-5578
|Deridder, LA
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
Officers: David W. Burton , Beth Jeffery
|
13th Judicial District Attorney Office
(505) 896-3952
|Rio Rancho, NM
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
Officers: Pat M. Nertey
|
34th Judicial District Attorney's Office
|El Paso, TX
|
Industry:
Legal Counsel/Prosecution
Officers: Jaime Espraza
|
13th Judicial District Attorney Office
(505) 861-0311
|Belen, NM
|
Industry:
Executive Office
Officers: Lemuel Martinez
|
Pataula Judicial Circuit Pds Office
|Colquitt, GA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Public Defender Office Judicial Circuit
|Gainesville, FL
|
Industry:
Legal Counsel/Prosecution
|
90th Judicial District Attorney's Office
|Graham, TX
|
Industry:
Legal Counsel and Prosecution, Nsk
Officers: Dee Peavy , Terri Rhodes
|
22nd Judicial Public Defender Office
|Slidell, LA
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office