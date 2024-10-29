KansasServices.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Kansas Environmental Services, Inc.
|Overland Park, KS
|
Industry:
Refuse System
Officers: Kelly Hagen
|
Kansas Financial Services
(785) 827-9607
|Salina, KS
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker Management Consulting Services Security Broker/Dealer
Officers: Shari Walls
|
Kansas Children's Service League
(620) 356-4180
|Ulysses, KS
|
Industry:
Social Svcsnec
Officers: Elva Ibarra , Elva Guebara
|
Big Kansas Service, LLC
|Olathe, KS
|
Industry:
Single-Family Housing Construction, Nsk
Officers: Michael D. Lomeli , Barbara Lomeli
|
Radon Services of Kansas
|Wichita, KS
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Charles Swart
|
Kansas Weatherization Services, Inc.
|Topeka, KS
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Daniel Kirksey
|
Kansas Children's Service League
|Wichita, KS
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
Officers: Pamela Cornwell , Janet Schalansky and 1 other Dona Patterson
|
Paxus Services (Kansas), Inc.
|Boerne, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Frank Duane Schaefer , Darien A. McGuire and 3 others Herbert A. Mayes , Gigitte Taylor , Frank Duane Scharfer
|
Kansa Dirt Services, L.L.C.
|Wichita, KS
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Cigi Kansas Services, Ltd
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership
Officers: Carrabba's Italian Grill, LLC