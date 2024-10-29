KappaSigmaFraternity.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Kappa Sigma Fraternity
|Berlin Center, OH
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Kappa Sigma Fraternity
(208) 885-3583
|Moscow, ID
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Kevin Marshall , Mitch Wiltbank
|
Kappa Sigma Fraternity (Inc)
(479) 521-9331
|Fayetteville, AR
|
Industry:
Membership-Basis Lodging Civic/Social Association
Officers: Jay Snider , Logan Kersey
|
Kappa Sigma Fraternity
|Russellville, AR
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
Kappa Sigma Fraternity
|Old Town, ME
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
Kappa Sigma Fraternity (Inc)
(419) 289-5817
|Ashland, OH
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Chad Shepherd
|
Kappa Theta Sigma Fraternity
|Miami, FL
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
Officers: Seandra M. Pennie
|
Kappa Sigma Fraternity
|McMinnville, OR
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
Kappa Sigma Fraternity (Inc)
(337) 477-6471
|Lake Charles, LA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association Membership-Basis Lodging
Officers: Jimbo Orndoss
|
Kappa Sigma Fraternity
(434) 295-3193
|Charlottesville, VA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Mitchell Wilson , H. P. Bell and 8 others Philip H. Bell , Robert Griffin , Michael Phillips , Calley Means , Edwin Allen , Lev Wismer , James Cannon , Daniel Laterza