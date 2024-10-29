Kaprichos.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Kapricho, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: J. P. Kabani , Shamshu Dharams and 2 others Sakerkhanu Kabani , Sadru Kabani
|
Kapricho's Inc
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Katherine Paz
|
Kapricho Hair Studio
|Jersey City, NJ
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Yessica Hernandez
|
Kapricho's Gift Shop
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Gifts/Novelties
Officers: Dinora Aguilera
|
Kapricho's International, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Aramis A. Grijalba , Ana B. Grijalba
|
Kapricho's Zone & Rental, LLC
|Winter Haven, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Equipment Rental/Leasing
Officers: Marangeli Rodriguez
|
Kaprichos Unisex, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Barber Shop Beauty Shop
Officers: Ana G. Vargas , Edison Vargas
|
Kapricho Pharmacy Corp.
|Hialeah, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Carlos A. Serrano