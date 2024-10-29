Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
The single-syllable 'Kargard' offers versatility across various industries. It's short and catchy, making it easy to remember and type. This domain name could be ideal for businesses specializing in technology, automotive, or e-commerce sectors.
By owning Kargard.com, you create a strong foundation for your brand. Its unique identity sets you apart from competitors and enhances your online credibility.
With a domain like Kargard.com, you increase the likelihood of attracting organic traffic through simple branded searches. Plus, it provides a solid base for building a strong SEO strategy.
Establishing a brand using Kargard.com can help instill trust and loyalty in your customers. A unique domain name adds to your overall image and professionalism.
Buy Kargard.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Kargard.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Raymond Kargard
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|Chairman at Residual, Inc.
|
Rick Kargard
(712) 436-2470
|Cleghorn, IA
|Pastor at First Presbyterian Church
|
Rick Kargard
(712) 551-1420
|Hawarden, IA
|Pastor at Assoc Church Ucc Presbyterian
|
Ove Kargard
|Santa Barbara, CA
|Chief Information Officer at Partnervest Financial Group LLC
|
Eric Kargard
(650) 754-1100
|Daly City, CA
|Chief Operating Officer at Medialink Information Services, Inc.
|
Kargard of Texas, Inc.
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Kargard of Greenville Inc
(864) 232-7322
|Greenville, SC
|
Industry:
Auto Exhaust Repair
Officers: Phil Suddeth , La J. Suddeth
|
Filter-Kargard Subsidiary, Inc.
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation