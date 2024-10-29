Kayabas.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Masami Kayaba
|Murrieta, CA
|Principal at Sushi Hama
|
Masami Kayaba
|Chino Hills, CA
|President at Cal Star Overseas, Inc.
|
Kayaba Industry Co
(714) 799-3862
|Cypress, CA
|
Industry:
Mfg Motorcycles/Bicycles Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Takahirn Kakamu , Hideo Inaguma
|
Takashi Tsuru Kayaba
|Director at Vitacilina International Services, Inc.
|
Shizuko Tsuru Kayaba
|McAllen, TX
|MEMBER at Tsuru Group, L.L.C.
|
Kayaba International America
|Farmington Hills, MI
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Kyoshi I’ Tsuru Kayaba
|Director at Vitacilina International Services, Inc.
|
Shizuko Tsuru Kayaba
|Director at Vitacilina International Services, Inc.
|
Masaru Tsuru Kayaba
|McAllen, TX
|MEMBER at Tsuru Group, L.L.C.