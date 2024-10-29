Kelloggsville.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Kelloggsville School District
(616) 538-7460
|Grand Rapids, MI
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Jim Lafler , Candy McKnight and 5 others Michael Crowley , Scott Gunn , Kathy Wood , Greg Warsen , Ed Haff
|
Christian Kelloggsville School Society
|Grand Rapids, MI
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School Religious Organization
|
Kelloggsville School District
(616) 532-1575
|Grand Rapids, MI
|
Industry:
Middle School
Officers: Kevin Murphy , Tim Reeves and 5 others Jim Alston , Tammy Savage , Dinise Stephens , Jeff Marsh , Denise Stephens
|
Kelloggsville School District
(616) 532-1580
|Grand Rapids, MI
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: James Sypniewski , Carrie Saksaug
|
Kelloggsville School District
(616) 532-1595
|Grand Rapids, MI
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Brenda Jansen , Rose Zaiger and 1 other Eric Schilthuis
|
Kelloggsville Little League
|Wyoming, MI
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
|
Kelloggsville School District
(616) 532-1585
|Grand Rapids, MI
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Kathy Stuby , William French and 1 other Steve Brieve
|
Kelloggsville Body Shop
(616) 534-3803
|Grand Rapids, MI
|
Industry:
Auto Body Repair/Painting
Officers: David Brown
|
Kelloggsville Public Schools
|Grand Rapids, MI
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Kelloggsville School District
(616) 532-1570
|Grand Rapids, MI
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Chris Stevens , Bruce Foster and 5 others Darrell Eck , Richard Frens , Scott Gunn , Denise Stephens , Jim Alston