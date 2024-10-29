Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
KennelKlub.com offers a distinct advantage over other domains by conveying a strong connection to the world of dogs. Whether you run a kennel, pet training business, or sell pet-related products, this domain will resonate with your audience and set the right tone for your brand.
KennelKlub.com also provides versatility, as it can be used in various industries, such as veterinary clinics, dog grooming services, pet food companies, and even pet-friendly accommodations. It's a smart investment for any business that caters to the pet community.
By choosing KennelKlub.com, you can improve your search engine rankings, as this domain name is likely to attract organic traffic from pet enthusiasts. With a clear and relevant domain name, potential customers are more likely to find your business online, increasing your visibility and reach.
Additionally, a domain like KennelKlub.com can help you establish a strong brand identity. By choosing a domain name that reflects your business and resonates with your audience, you can create a memorable and trusted online presence that sets you apart from competitors. This can lead to increased customer trust and loyalty, ultimately contributing to the growth of your business.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of KennelKlub.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Kennel Klub
(412) 885-3006
|Pittsburgh, PA
|
Industry:
Animal Services
Officers: Angela Kaerns , Lydia Valanti and 1 other Deno Deciantis
|
Kennel Klub, Inc.
|Friendswood, TX
|
The Kennel Klub, Inc.
|Friendswood, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Kim S. Winson
|
Kokomo Kennel Klub Inc
|Converse, IN
|
Industry:
Animal Services
Officers: Jim Hupp
|
The Kennel Klub Enterprise Ltd
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Animal Services
Officers: Adam Garzo , Kim Winson and 1 other Terri Wedding
|
The Kennel Klub Enterprises, Ltd.
|Friendswood, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: Kennel Klub, Inc.
|
Mac Daddy Kennel Klub Limited Liability Company
|Klamath Falls, OR
|
Industry:
Animal Services
Officers: Joe Nork