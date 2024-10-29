Ask About Special November Deals!
KensCarpet.com

$1,888 USD

Discover the elegance and sophistication of KensCarpet.com. Own this domain and elevate your online presence with a memorable and unique web address. This premium domain name evokes a sense of luxury and quality, making it an excellent choice for businesses in the home decor, interior design, or carpet industries.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

    • About KensCarpet.com

    KensCarpet.com is a desirable domain name due to its concise and memorable nature. It is easy to remember and conveys a sense of professionalism and expertise. This domain name would be ideal for businesses that want to establish a strong online presence and attract customers looking for high-quality carpets or home decor solutions.

    KensCarpet.com can be used for various applications, such as an e-commerce store selling carpets, a blog or magazine focusing on home decor and interior design, or a service-based business offering carpet installation and cleaning services. The possibilities are endless, making this domain name a valuable asset for businesses in these industries.

    Why KensCarpet.com?

    KensCarpet.com can significantly enhance your online presence and improve your search engine rankings. It can help attract organic traffic to your website due to its memorable and descriptive nature. Potential customers are more likely to remember and trust a website with a clear and meaningful domain name, which can lead to increased brand recognition and customer loyalty.

    KensCarpet.com can also help you establish a strong brand identity. It conveys a sense of professionalism and expertise, making it an excellent choice for businesses looking to differentiate themselves from their competitors. A unique and memorable domain name can help you stand out in a crowded market and attract new customers, ultimately leading to increased sales and revenue.

    Marketability of KensCarpet.com

    KensCarpet.com can help you market your business more effectively by making your website more discoverable and memorable. It can help you rank higher in search engine results due to its descriptive and meaningful nature, making it easier for potential customers to find you online. Additionally, a premium domain name like KensCarpet.com can help you stand out from your competitors and make a stronger impression on potential customers.

    KensCarpet.com can also be useful in non-digital marketing efforts. It can be used on business cards, brochures, or print ads to help establish a strong brand identity and make your business more memorable to potential customers. By using a unique and memorable domain name, you can help attract and engage with new potential customers, ultimately leading to increased sales and revenue.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of KensCarpet.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Ken's Carpets
    (903) 887-5862     		Mabank, TX Industry: Ret Floor Covering Plumbing/Heat/AC Contr Ret Misc Homefurnishings
    Officers: Kenneth Oliver
    Kens Carpet
    		Warren, OH Industry: Whol Homefurnishings
    Ken's Carpets
    (808) 873-3421     		Kahului, HI Industry: Floor Laying Contractor
    Officers: Germaime Silva , Ken R. Silva and 1 other Jon Inano
    Ken's Carpet & Decorating Co.
    (605) 787-6136     		Black Hawk, SD Industry: Painting/Paper Hanging Floor Laying Contractor
    Officers: Kenneth R. Rose , June E. Rose and 1 other Cindy Rose
    Ken's Carpet Service
    (360) 705-2878     		Olympia, WA Industry: Floor Laying Contractor
    Officers: Kenneth R. Vancamp , Theresa M. Vancamp
    Par-Ken Carpet Corp
    (718) 456-9781     		Glendale, NY Industry: Ret Floor Covering
    Officers: Peter Slattery
    Kens Carpet Cleaning
    		Lufkin, TX Industry: Repair Services
    Officers: Ken Roland
    Ken's Carpet, Inc.
    		Jacksonville, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Kenneth D. Lauderdale
    Kens Kickin Carpet Inc
    		Sarasota, FL Industry: Ret Floor Covering
    Officers: Kenneth N. Edwards
    Kens Carpet Care
    		Fenton, MO Industry: Carpet/Upholstery Cleaning
    Officers: Ken Remelious