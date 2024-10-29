KentuckyChristian.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Kentucky Christian Counceling
|Lexington, KY
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Emery Emmert
|
Kentucky Christian Retreat Inc
|Shelbyville, KY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Kentucky Christian University, Inc.
(606) 474-3000
|Grayson, KY
|
Industry:
College/University
Officers: Kim Turpin , Darla Jepson and 7 others William Bondurant , Jeffrey Metcalf , Kail D. Ruffner , Thomas Scott , Reggie McKenzie , Andy Corley , Fred Johnson
|
Kentucky Christian Foundation, Inc
|Lexington, KY
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Ken Thompson , Mark M. Donald
|
Kentucky Christian School Inc
|Campbellsville, KY
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Gale Gavehart , Ronald Curry and 2 others Jillian Morgan , Gary Foster
|
Kentucky Christian Conference
|Hillsboro, KY
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Elzbieta Wierzbicki
|
Central Kentucky Christian School
(859) 734-9347
|Harrodsburg, KY
|
Industry:
Elementary & Secondary School
Officers: Robert Hale , Terry Morrison and 3 others Jill Cutler , James Byrd , Dolores Kelly
|
Kentucky Christian Motorcycle Ministries
|Fulton, KY
|
Industry:
Whol Autos/Motor Vehicles
Officers: James Collins
|
Southern Kentucky Christian Camp, Inc.
|Bowling Green, KY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Mark Young
|
Christian Kentucky Myanmar Church Inc
|Louisville, KY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization