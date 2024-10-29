Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
KentuckyElectrical.com is a valuable domain name for any electrical business operating within the state of Kentucky. It clearly communicates the industry and geographic focus of your business, which can help attract potential customers in the region. Additionally, the .com extension adds credibility and professionalism to your online presence.
KentuckyElectrical.com can be used as the foundation for your website, email addresses, and other digital marketing efforts. It's ideal for electricians, electrical contractors, suppliers, manufacturers, or any business related to the electrical industry in Kentucky. By owning this domain name, you can create a strong brand identity and build customer trust and loyalty.
KentuckyElectrical.com can help your business grow by increasing organic traffic. When people search for electrical services or suppliers in Kentucky, they're more likely to find your website if you have a domain name that includes those keywords. Additionally, having a clear and specific domain name helps establish your business as an authority in the industry and location.
KentuckyElectrical.com can also help you build a strong brand and customer trust. By having a domain name that clearly communicates what your business does and where it's located, customers are more likely to remember your business when they need electrical services or products. This can lead to repeat business and positive word-of-mouth referrals.
Buy KentuckyElectrical.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of KentuckyElectrical.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Indiana Kentucky Electric Corporation
(812) 265-8700
|Madison, IN
|
Industry:
Electric Services
Officers: Joshua Wilbert , Josh Wilber and 6 others Clifford Carnes , Cliff Carnes , M. R. Wilson , Mark Wise , Steve Smith , Joshua Wilber
|
Kentucky Electrical Mechanics Inc
|Walton, KY
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
Officers: Shawn Brennen
|
Kentucky Central Electric Company
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
|
Kentucky Electric Co
(606) 286-5527
|Olive Hill, KY
|
Industry:
Machine Shop & Electric Motor Repair
Officers: Russell Collins , Collins Veronice
|
East Kentucky Electrical Contractors
|Hazard, KY
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
|
Northern Kentucky Electrical
|Alexandria, KY
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
|
Northern Kentucky Electrical Association
|Newport, KY
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Tom Studer , Jim Cox and 1 other Ed Grothaus
|
East Kentucky Rural Electric
|Elizabethtown, KY
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Kentucky Association of Electr
|Frankfort, KY
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Ron Sheets
|
Kentucky Electric Steel
|Flatwoods, KY
|
Industry:
Metals Service Center
Officers: James Bonner