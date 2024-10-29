KentuckyEquine.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Kentucky Lake Equine Services
|Benton, KY
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: G. Young , Kimberly K. Abernathy and 1 other Kimberly K Abernathy Young
|
Kentucky Equine Bracing LLC
|Lexington, KY
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Robert Neville
|
Kentucky Equine Research, Inc
(859) 873-1988
|Versailles, KY
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Chelsea Martin , Kimberly Brown and 8 others Melissa Fryer , Leanne Knight , Anne Burton , Eileen Phethean , Mike Tomlinson , Marie Kukawski , Susan Hammonds , Ross Graham
|
Kentucky Equine Education Project
|Lexington, KY
|
Industry:
Horses/Other Equines Farm
Officers: Patrick Neely , Margaret Frederickson
|
South Kentucky Equine Org
(606) 561-6907
|Bronston, KY
|
Industry:
Horses/Other Equines Farm
Officers: Barry Torxtell
|
Kentucky Equine Barns
|Lexington, KY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: James Barker
|
Kentucky Equine Medical Assoc
|Finchville, KY
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Central Kentucky Equine Veterinary
(270) 465-0313
|Campbellsville, KY
|
Industry:
Veterinary Services
Officers: Donald Brockman
|
Kentucky Equine Humane Ce
|Nicholasville, KY
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
|
Equine Imports of Kentucky Inc
|Lexington, KY
|
Industry:
Whol Nondurable Goods
Officers: Harold Hayes