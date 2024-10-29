Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
KentuckyInternational.com sets your business apart from the competition by conveying a sense of prestige and international sophistication. With this domain, you can target industries such as international trade, tourism, education, and technology, positioning your business as a leader in its field. The domain name's memorability and ease of pronunciation make it an excellent choice for businesses aiming to make a lasting impression.
The .com top-level domain is the most recognized and respected domain extension, adding credibility to your business. KentuckyInternational.com also offers potential for keyword optimization, which can help improve your search engine rankings and increase organic traffic to your website.
KentuckyInternational.com can significantly contribute to your business growth by attracting more visitors to your website. The domain name's international focus can help you reach a broader audience, potentially increasing your customer base and sales. Establishing a strong online presence through a unique and memorable domain name can also help you build brand recognition and customer loyalty.
The domain name KentuckyInternational.com can also enhance your online reputation and credibility. A professional and memorable domain name can instill trust and confidence in potential customers, leading them to engage with your business and make purchases. Additionally, having a domain name that resonates with your target audience can help you create a more personalized and effective marketing strategy.
Buy KentuckyInternational.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of KentuckyInternational.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Kentucky International Convention Center
(502) 595-4381
|Louisville, KY
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Alicia Dunlap , Laura Chandler and 8 others Lanny Greer , Ronald Carmicle , Richie Farmer , Harold Workman , Tom Crowley , Andrew Martin , Margie Washburn , David Patrone
|
Kentucky International Grocery
|Florence, KY
|
Industry:
Ret Groceries
Officers: Mohamed Elhachimy
|
Northern Kentucky Internal Medicine
|Erlanger, KY
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Kentucky International Funding, Inc.
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Philip Jansen , Murray Silverman and 1 other Jerome Hansen
|
Kentucky Coal Partners International, LLC
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Ret Fuel Dealer
|
Kentucky Fried Chicken International Corporation
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Graham D. Allan , Dane B. Hudson and 3 others James W. Derouin , James A. Elgass , Angela Walker
|
Kentucky Coal Partners International, LLC
|Louisville, KY
|
Industry:
Ret Fuel Dealer
Officers: Brett P. Scott
|
Kentucky Fried Chicken International Corporation
|Louisville, KY
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Steve V. Fellingham , David Evans and 3 others Newman T. Guthrie , Michael J. McGraw , F. M. Abelman
|
International Port of Kentucky, LLC
|Harlan, KY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Romac International of Kentucky, Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: David L. Dunkel , James D. Swartz and 4 others Peter Dominici , Richard M. Cocchiaro , Howard Sutter , Tom Calcaterra