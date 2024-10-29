KentuckyOpera.com

Your price with special offer:
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Kentucky Opera Association, Inc.
(502) 584-4500
|Louisville, KY
|
Industry:
Theatrical Producers/Services
Officers: E. Gooch , Harold Yeager and 8 others Linda Kliver , Sloane Graff , Barbara Sandford , Micah Daniels , Karl Reenninger , Leslie Pounds , Heather O'Mara , Cara Hicks
|
Kentucky Opera Association, Inc.
|Louisville, KY
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Beatrix Buetow
|
Light Opera of Kentucky, LLC
|Lexington, KY
|
Industry:
Theatrical Producers/Services
Officers: Everette McCorvey