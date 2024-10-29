KentuckyTechnical.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Kentucky Technical
|Paris, KY
|
Industry:
Mfg Women's/Misses' Outerwear
Officers: Cliff Shumate
|
Kentucky Technical Imaging Inc
|Madisonville, KY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Western Kentucky Technical Imaging
|Hopkinsville, KY
|
Industry:
Medical Laboratory
Officers: Brooks A. Horsley , William F. Smith
|
Kentucky Technical Solutions, Inc.
|Morgantown, KY
|
Industry:
Computer Related Services
|
Kentucky Dept of Technical Education
(606) 242-2145
|Middlesboro, KY
|
Industry:
Junior College
Officers: Susan Croushorn
|
Kentucky Dept of Technical Education
(270) 526-2223
|Morgantown, KY
|
Industry:
General Government
Officers: Eric Keeling
|
Kentucky Dept of Technical Education
(606) 677-4056
|Somerset, KY
|
Industry:
Vocational School
Officers: Doc Marshall
|
Kentucky Dept of Technical Education
(270) 651-2196
|Glasgow, KY
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School Administrative Educational Programs
Officers: Tarry William
|
Kentucky Dept of Technical Education
(270) 753-1870
|Murray, KY
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary Sch Business/Secretarial Sch Admn Educational Program
Officers: Dennis Harper , Denise Harper and 1 other Leah Hart
|
Kentucky Dept of Technical Education
|Highland Heights, KY
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School Administrative Educational Programs
Officers: Earl Wittrock