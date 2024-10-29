Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Khelifa.com, derived from the Arabic word for 'master', evokes a sense of expertise, authority, and excellence. This domain name offers a strong foundation for businesses seeking to make a lasting impact, particularly in creative industries or those with international clientele.
Khelifa.com positions your business as a leader in its field. It's short, easy to pronounce and remember, making it ideal for both digital and non-digital marketing channels. With a domain name that stands out, you can set yourself apart from competitors and attract a loyal customer base.
A distinctive domain name like Khelifa.com plays a crucial role in growing your business by improving brand recognition and establishing trust. When potential customers see a unique domain name, they are more likely to remember your business and return for future purchases.
A domain like Khelifa.com can enhance your SEO efforts by making it easier for search engines to understand the context of your website. This results in better ranking positions and increased organic traffic, driving more sales and revenue.
Buy Khelifa.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Khelifa.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Hilmi Khelifa
|San Jose, CA
|President at Activering Technologies, Inc.
|
Abdelkader Khelifa
|San Francisco, CA
|President at Coverall Engineering Inc
|
Abdelkader Khelifa
|Daly City, CA
|President at K & B Construction Services, Inc. President at Apex Testing Laboratories
|
Abdelkader Khelifa
|San Francisco, CA
|Chief Executive Officer at Apex Testing Laboratories
|
Abdelghafor Khelifa
|Kissimmee, FL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Abdelkader Khelifa
|San Jose, CA
|Branch Manager at Apex Testing Laboratories
|
Hilmi Khelifa
|Santa Clara, CA
|
Khelifa Chatti
|Jacksonville, FL
|Treasurer at Chatti's, Inc.
|
Abdelkader Khelifa
|San Francisco, CA
|President at Coverall Engineering & Construction
|
Al Khelifa Investments
|Oakland, CA
|
Industry:
Investor