KidLab.com is a short, catchy, and very easy-to-remember domain. Any buyer can tell by the name alone it belongs in the educational niche but is broad enough to cover other verticals in the space as well. KidLab.com gives off the vibe of exploration and curiosity, and can create wonder in users when paired correctly with the right web design or creative material. Any brand would be lucky to hold ownership of such a superb domain.
A unique opportunity like this to register such a special domain name only happens a few times per year. A well-branded domain name helps quickly get your idea or product to market. People don't even think about it and intrinsically already have some sense of recognition. They've used the internet in the past and understand premium domains at this length are mostly always taken. Owned by the most popular companies. It rolls right off the tongue, everyone of any reading level, nationality or technical knowledge will not soon forget the name after first seeing KidLab.com.
This is the domain that can propel your startup to compete with big brands as they use domains like this every day to succeed. Owning it would provide a head start on getting your own ideas off the ground quicker. While bypassing others who took weeks to think up of what should only take 5 minutes. Thanks to the obvious advantages KidLab.com instantly provides as a brand asset. An already catchy name should improve search visibility by boosting rankings to keep costs down, thus adding intrinsic value.
KidLab.com avoids unnecessary costs and complexities by having no hyphens. This results in potential time saved registering unnecessarily complicated and very long-winded brand names, that then have to be dictated out loud all the time anyway even when you have the spelling available right on a device anyway. Having a well-branded domain allows for more flexibility with campaigns and slogans as your foundation, in this case KidLab.com is already excellent on its own.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Kidlab.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
The Kid Lab, Inc.
|Encinitas, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Sue Schaeffer
|
Kid? Labs, LLC
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Unthinkable Labs, LLC
|
Kid Sleep Labs, LLC
|Needham, MA
|
Industry:
Custom Computer Programing
|
Lab Kids Limited Partnership
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership
Officers: Logan J. Barnett , Paul J. Barnett and 1 other Peter Barnett
|
Kids' Academic Lab LLC
|Newcastle, WA
|
Industry:
Elementary and Secondary Schools
|
Computer Lab for Kids
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Dionne Thompson
|
Kids Lab, Inc.
|San Jose, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Henry Simmons
|
Kids Science Labs LLC
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Medical Laboratory
|
Idea Lab Kids, LLC.
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
|
Kid's Computer Lab, Inc.
|El Paso, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Elizabeth M. Corbin , John R. Corbin