Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
KidneyResearch.com is a concise, memorable, and valuable domain name for organizations, institutes, or individuals conducting research on kidneys and kidney diseases. Its relevance and specificity make it an ideal choice for those seeking to establish a credible online identity in this field.
The domain name KidneyResearch.com can be used for various applications such as creating a website for a kidney research lab, offering consulting services, or launching an educational platform on kidney health and diseases. This domain is particularly attractive to medical institutions, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, and non-profit organizations.
Having a domain name like KidneyResearch.com for your business can significantly improve your online visibility and organic traffic. With the ever-growing importance of digital presence, having a domain that clearly communicates your focus area is essential.
The KidneyResearch.com domain name contributes to building trust and loyalty among potential customers or partners, as it demonstrates expertise and commitment in this specific field.
Buy KidneyResearch.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of KidneyResearch.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
American Kidney Research Foundation
|Spring Valley, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Earl L. Dickey
|
University Kidney Research Organization
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Membership Organizations, Nec, Nsk
Officers: Kenneth A. Kleinberg , Vito M. Campese and 2 others Janos Peti , Alan S. Yu
|
Kidney Disease Aid & Research
|Peoria, AZ
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Connie S. Cruz
|
Kidney Research Foundation
|West Orange, NJ
|
Industry:
Social Svcsnec
Officers: Evelyn Goodman
|
Triumph Foundation for Kidney Research
|Warrington, PA
|
Industry:
Nonprofit Trust Management
|
Kidney Associates Research Enterprise, L.C.
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Stephen Z. Fadem
|
One Kidney for Life - Michael Levy Kidney Research Foundation
|Harrison, NY
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
Southern California Kidney Research Institute, Inc.
|Covina, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Aamie Z. Jamal
|
Kidney Clinic and Research Centers International Inc
|Murfreesboro, TN
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Nephron Dialysis & Kidney Research Institute, LLC
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Rashid Sharaf , Salman S. Butt