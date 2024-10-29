Ask About Special November Deals!
KidneyResearch.com

KidneyResearch.com

    • About KidneyResearch.com

    KidneyResearch.com is a concise, memorable, and valuable domain name for organizations, institutes, or individuals conducting research on kidneys and kidney diseases. Its relevance and specificity make it an ideal choice for those seeking to establish a credible online identity in this field.

    The domain name KidneyResearch.com can be used for various applications such as creating a website for a kidney research lab, offering consulting services, or launching an educational platform on kidney health and diseases. This domain is particularly attractive to medical institutions, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, and non-profit organizations.

    Why KidneyResearch.com?

    Having a domain name like KidneyResearch.com for your business can significantly improve your online visibility and organic traffic. With the ever-growing importance of digital presence, having a domain that clearly communicates your focus area is essential.

    The KidneyResearch.com domain name contributes to building trust and loyalty among potential customers or partners, as it demonstrates expertise and commitment in this specific field.

    Marketability of KidneyResearch.com

    KidneyResearch.com can help you stand out from competitors by instantly conveying the nature of your business, making it more attractive to search engines and potential customers.

    Additionally, this domain's specificity makes it suitable for non-digital media such as print campaigns or industry events. It serves as a powerful branding tool, allowing you to engage with new customers and convert them into sales by establishing trust and credibility.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of KidneyResearch.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    American Kidney Research Foundation
    		Spring Valley, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Earl L. Dickey
    University Kidney Research Organization
    		Los Angeles, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Industry: Membership Organizations, Nec, Nsk
    Officers: Kenneth A. Kleinberg , Vito M. Campese and 2 others Janos Peti , Alan S. Yu
    Kidney Disease Aid & Research
    		Peoria, AZ Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
    Officers: Connie S. Cruz
    Kidney Research Foundation
    		West Orange, NJ Industry: Social Svcsnec
    Officers: Evelyn Goodman
    Triumph Foundation for Kidney Research
    		Warrington, PA Industry: Nonprofit Trust Management
    Kidney Associates Research Enterprise, L.C.
    		Houston, TX Filed: Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
    Officers: Stephen Z. Fadem
    One Kidney for Life - Michael Levy Kidney Research Foundation
    		Harrison, NY Industry: Civic/Social Association
    Southern California Kidney Research Institute, Inc.
    		Covina, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Aamie Z. Jamal
    Kidney Clinic and Research Centers International Inc
    		Murfreesboro, TN Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Nephron Dialysis & Kidney Research Institute, LLC
    		Filed: Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
    Officers: Rashid Sharaf , Salman S. Butt