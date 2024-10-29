KidsFund.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Kids Fund
(760) 553-9621
|Palm Springs, CA
|
Industry:
Vending Machine Operator
Officers: Cathleen L. Solomon , Evan Solomon
|
Pennies Pens Kids Fund
|Charlotte, NC
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Funds 4 Kids
|Fresno, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Funding Kids USA
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Industry:
Short-Term Business Credit Institution
Officers: Larry Schneiderman
|
Israel Special Kids Fund
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
Officers: Martin Devereaux
|
Funds for Kids, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Camp for Kids Fund
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Diabetic Kids Fund
|Westlake, OH
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Dss Kids Fund Inc
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Funds for Kids
|Fresno, CA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Gerald Nickerson