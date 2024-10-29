KilleenBibleChurch.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Killeen Bible Church
|Killeen, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Joe Kelly
|
Killeen Bible Church, Inc.
|Killeen, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Joe W. Kelley , Brian L. Thom and 4 others Beauford Jackson , Stephen P. Klassy , Timothy O. Johnson , Edward Fasolino
|
Maranatha Bible Church of Killeen, Inc.
|Harker Heights, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Brian L. Thom
|
Maranatha Bible Church of Killeen, Inc.
|Copperas Cove, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Jerry M. O'Donnell , Sherry Lynn O'Donnell and 1 other Jheri Lynn Smith
|
Faith Bible Church of Killeen, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Bible Baptist Church of Killeen, Inc.
|Killeen, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Kyung Sang Lee , Duck Hyoung Lee and 1 other Dong Rae Lee
|
Maranatha Bible Church
|Killeen, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Jerry O'Donnel
|
Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church
|Killeen, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Shannon D. McMullen , Willie G. Jackson and 3 others Richard Thompkins , Ben Caesar , Carolyn Williams
|
Faith Community Church/Building Stone Academy and Bible College
|Killeen, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Sun Ye Dillard , Angela L. Slaughter and 1 other Alvin U. Dillard