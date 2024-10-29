Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

KingMotel.com

$39,888 USD

Your price with special offer:

$31,910 USD

Take Advantage Of Our Special Limited Time Offer!

BUY NOW AND GET

20%

OFF

We are #1 in Premium Domains

205,954 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
Available For Immediate Purchase
Safe & Secure Transactions
100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
View our Testimonials
Welcome to KingMotel.com – your new digital address for luxury and elegance. This domain name conveys a sense of royalty and hospitality, perfect for the motel industry or related businesses. Owning it can help elevate your online presence.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,954

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About KingMotel.com

    KingMotel.com stands out with its concise and memorable name that instantly evokes a feeling of grandeur and comfort. The domain is ideal for any business in the hospitality industry, such as motels, hotels, resorts, or bed and breakfasts. It also suits businesses offering luxury services, like spas or limousine services.

    KingMotel.com can help you create a strong brand identity and attract organic traffic due to its keyword relevance and straightforwardness. The .com extension adds credibility to your business.

    Why KingMotel.com?

    KingMotel.com can significantly impact your business by increasing online visibility and search engine ranking through the use of targeted keywords. A catchy domain name is a critical element in establishing customer trust and loyalty, which translates into repeat business and positive word-of-mouth.

    A unique and easy-to-remember domain name can help you differentiate your business from competitors and create a lasting impression on potential customers.

    Marketability of KingMotel.com

    KingMotel.com can serve as an effective marketing tool by helping you rank higher in search engine results, ultimately attracting more potential customers. The domain's name is versatile enough to be used across various media platforms, from social media to print ads.

    Additionally, a well-chosen domain name like KingMotel.com can help you engage with new customers and convert them into sales by creating a strong first impression and establishing a clear brand message.

    Marketability of

    Buy KingMotel.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of KingMotel.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Motel King
    (713) 691-0300     		Houston, TX Industry: Hotel/Motel Operation
    Officers: Janessquman Batt , K. Bhatt Janesh and 2 others Janesh K. Bhatt , Jay Bhatt
    King's Motel
    (804) 733-7411     		Petersburg, VA Industry: Hotel/Motel Operation
    Officers: J. Vesai , Jayantilal Desai
    Kings Motel
    (262) 857-9933     		Kenosha, WI Industry: Hotel/Motel Operation
    Officers: Glen Schaffer , Patricia Brumley
    King Motel
    (305) 757-2674     		Miami, FL Industry: Hotel/Motel Operation
    Officers: Henry Patel
    King Motel
    (501) 565-1501     		Little Rock, AR Industry: Hotel/Motel Operation
    Officers: Charles Isom
    Kings Motel
    (919) 834-2524     		Raleigh, NC Industry: Hotel/Motel Operation
    Officers: Andy Bhula
    King's Motel
    (310) 674-2196     		Inglewood, CA Industry: Hotel/Motel Operation
    Officers: Ray Patel
    King Motel
    (320) 587-4737     		Hutchinson, MN Industry: Motel
    Officers: Mary Bagne , Dave Bagne
    Kings Motel
    		Kennebec, SD Industry: Hotel/Motel Operation
    Officers: James Privett
    King Oscar Motel King
    (253) 288-1916     		Pacific, WA Industry: Hotel/Motel Operation Business Services
    Officers: King Oscar