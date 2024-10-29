Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
KingdomCollege.com is a captivating name that effortlessly rolls off the tongue and sticks in the mind. This unique quality sets it apart as a remarkable online asset. Its potent combination of 'Kingdom' and 'College' implies a realm of knowledge, a center of learning that reigns supreme in its field. This connotation will elevate any educational institution looking to establish its prominence in the digital world.
The educational landscape is experiencing an era of unparalleled digital transformation, demanding that institutions adopt captivating digital identities. This context makes KingdomCollege.com more than just a domain name; it transforms into a strategic tool, capable of attracting potential students, partners, and faculty on a global scale. By owning KingdomCollege.com, your institution instantly stands out, radiating an aura of trust, authority, and ambition – essential values in this fiercely competitive market.
Consider this: KingdomCollege.com is an investment, and a savvy one at that. Since premium, brandable domain names are a scarce resource in today's market, they hold inherent, significant value for forward-thinking companies ready to seize opportunity. When you factor in organic discoverability and natural branding, KingdomCollege.com demonstrably has the ability to bring an impressive ROI, generating profits far outweighing the initial investment cost.
An investment in KingdomCollege.com transcends its straightforward functionality, venturing into the exciting territory of brand shaping. This name will effortlessly integrate across marketing campaigns and platforms, forging a coherent and memorable brand identity that students and academics find both appealing and trustworthy. This unified message has the profound ability to significantly impact enrollment numbers, cementing KingdomCollege.com's status as a treasured asset for years.
Buy KingdomCollege.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of KingdomCollege.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Kingdom College International, Inc.
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Everett O. Smith , Bernadette Smith and 4 others Jacqueline Scott , Russell Williams , Frank Dudley , Gwendolyn O. Elder
|
Kingdom Dynasty Episcopal College
|Rancho Cordova, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Jonathan Tate
|
Kingdom Bible College, Inc.
|Tallahassee, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Cornelius Jackson , Janeil Jackson and 2 others Patricia Jackson , Cierra Jackson
|
College Kingdom LLC
|Delaware Water Gap, PA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Jehovah Witnesses Kingdom Hall College
|Fullerton, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Pat McBride
|
Kingdom Dynasty Episcopal College Incorporated
|Ponchatoula, LA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Kingdom Enterprises
|College Grove, TN
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Kingdom Mortgage
|College Park, GA
|
Industry:
Mortgage Banker/Correspondent
|
Kingdom Center Bible College & Training Center
|DeKalb, IL
|
Industry:
Educational Services
Officers: Corey D. Butler
|
Kingdom Alliance, LLC
|College Station, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Dennis Norris , Suzanne Griffin and 1 other Kevin J. Griffin