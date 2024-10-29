Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
KiwiGarden.com is more than just a domain name; it's a branding solution designed to attract and engage customers with a keen interest in New Zealand or gardening. With its concise, easy-to-remember name, KiwiGarden.com sets the perfect stage for businesses looking to establish a strong online presence.
Imagine having a domain name that encapsulates the essence of your brand and resonates with potential customers. KiwiGarden.com offers just that, giving you an edge in industries such as eco-tourism, landscaping, gardening supplies, and more.
KiwiGarden.com can significantly impact your business growth by improving brand recognition and attracting organic traffic. When customers search for businesses related to New Zealand or gardening, having a domain name that precisely reflects the core essence of your business increases the likelihood of being discovered.
Additionally, KiwiGarden.com can help you build trust and loyalty among your customer base. By having a memorable and unique domain name, you create an instant connection with your customers, making them more likely to return for future purchases.
Buy KiwiGarden.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of KiwiGarden.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Kiwi Gardens
|Kailua Kona, HI
|
Industry:
Fruit/Nut Farm Hotel/Motel Operation
Officers: Ron Freitas
|
Kiwi Hollow Gardens
|Clinton, WA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Annie Bibby
|
Davis Kiwi Gardens Incorporated
|Porterville, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Donald R. Davis
|
Steel Kiwi Construction, Inc.
|Winter Garden, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Francis R. Webster , Grant McLean
|
Kiwi Computel, Inc.
|Garden Grove, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Neale A. Dever
|
Kiwi Motel, Inc.
|Winter Garden, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: William B. Burch , Dana Burch and 1 other Selby R. Burch