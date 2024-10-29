KnightsOfColumbusHall.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Knights of Columbus Hall
(361) 575-9214
|Victoria, TX
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Raymond Leita , Emil Kruppa
|
Knights of Columbus Hall
|League City, TX
|
Industry:
Ret Gifts/Novelties
Officers: Joe Debonis
|
Knights of Columbus Hall
|Dexter, MI
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Mary Finke , Ken Kingsley
|
Knights of Columbus Hall
|Tulsa, OK
|
Industry:
Civic and Social Associations
Officers: Don Dupuis
|
Knights of Columbus Hall
|Scottsbluff, NE
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association Membership Organization
Officers: Pete Wilie
|
Knights of Columbus Hall
(719) 589-5260
|Alamosa, CO
|
Industry:
Amusement/Recreation Services
Officers: Dennis Pacheco , Leroy Medina and 1 other Dennis Sandoval
|
Knights of Columbus Hall
|Kalamazoo, MI
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: William Fry
|
Knights of Columbus Hall
(928) 692-7787
|Kingman, AZ
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Fermin Esquibel
|
Knights of Columbus Hall
|Concord, NH
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club Civic/Social Association
Officers: Jim Chalender
|
Knights of Columbus Hall
|Austin, MN
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Bob Morgan