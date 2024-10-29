Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
KnitCollection.com is a premium domain name tailored for businesses in the knitting industry. With the rise of DIY crafts and online marketplaces, owning a domain name like KnitCollection.com provides a clear and easily recognizable identity for your business.
KnitCollection.com can be used as the foundation for your website, blog, or e-commerce store focusing on knitting supplies, patterns, tutorials, and communities. It's perfect for yarn shops, independent designers, craft suppliers, and more.
Having a domain like KnitCollection.com can significantly improve your online presence by making it easier for customers to find you through search engines. It also helps in building trust and credibility with potential customers as they associate the .com extension with professionalism.
The domain name itself can be an essential part of your branding strategy. A memorable and descriptive domain name like KnitCollection.com makes it easier for customers to remember and share your business with others.
Buy KnitCollection.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of KnitCollection.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Knit Collection
|Garden Grove, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Sewing Supplies/Fabrics
Officers: Han Choi
|
Laura Knit Collection Inc
|North Miami Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Mfg Women's Suits & Dresses
Officers: Linda Feuer , Joseph Feuer
|
Knitting Collection Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Nestor H. Vargas , Antonio Uipan
|
Laura Knit Collection, Inc.
|Miami Lakes, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Ret Sewing Supplies/Fabrics
Officers: Joseph Feuer
|
J. Lauren Knit Collection
|City of Industry, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Sewing Supplies/Fabrics
|
The Knit Collection, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Alberto Gonzalez
|
Pacific Knit Collections, Inc.
|Hacienda Heights, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Brad S H Yang
|
Premier Knits Collection, Incorporated
|Garden Grove, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Dale H. Lim
|
Knit Collection Corporation (USA)
|Monterey Park, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Peggy Y Y Lee
|
Vitali Knit Design Collections
|Fort Lee, NJ
|
Industry:
Ret Sewing Supplies/Fabrics
Officers: Kyung J. Shin , Dee Corlumba