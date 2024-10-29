Your price with special offer:
Konna.com offers a distinctive brand identity that sets you apart from competitors. Its modern and adaptable nature makes it suitable for various industries such as tech startups, creative agencies, or innovative companies. The domain's short length also ensures easy recall and typing.
By owning Konna.com, you secure a valuable online presence that is both memorable and meaningful to your customers. You can use it to build a strong digital brand, create engaging marketing campaigns, and drive traffic to your website.
Konna.com can significantly contribute to your business growth by attracting organic traffic. Search engines favor short, memorable domains in their algorithms, which can improve your website's search engine rankings. This, in turn, brings more potential customers to your site.
Establishing a strong online brand is crucial for customer trust and loyalty. Konna.com helps you do just that by providing a professional and reliable image. It builds credibility with your audience and encourages repeat business.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Konna.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Konna Comm
|Temecula, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Freddy Iglesias
|
Konna L Hanks
|Houston, TX
|
Konna Communications, Inc.
|Escondido, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Freddy Iglesias
|
Konna Technologies Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Konnas Freight USA, Inc.
|Torrance, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Amat Samad