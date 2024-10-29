KoreaTradeCenter.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Korea Trade Center
(650) 571-8483
|San Mateo, CA
|
Industry:
Korean Government Agency
Officers: Woon S. Choi , Jae-Woo Kim and 7 others Raymond Kim , Sung Jo Kim , Han Lee , Hanna Park , Dong Won Wang , T. C. Kim , Joyce Choi
|
Korea Trade Promotion Center
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Trade Promotion
Officers: Ohnam Kwon , Hee Dae Park Kim and 5 others Keuk Kim , Dong Won Wang , Raymond Kim , David K. Lee , Young Kim
|
Korea Trade Center
|Hialeah, FL
|
Industry:
Whol Nondurable Goods
|
Korea Trade Center Inc
(323) 954-9500
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Administrative General Economic Programs
Officers: Ja K. Koo , Joyce Choi and 5 others Kenny Kim , Dae E. Hong , Sang Hwan Jeon , Hanna Park , Carlos J. Valderrama
|
Korea Trade Center Dallas
(972) 243-9300
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
Officers: Sang Y. Park , Jae Lim and 1 other Bo Shin
|
Korea Trade Center Detroit
|Southfield, MI
|
Industry:
Trade Promtion
Officers: Sung Um
|
Korea Trade Center
(202) 857-7919
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Mngmnt Cnsltng Svcs
Officers: Yoo Song , Hyeyeon Kim
|
Korea Agro-Trade Center
|Cerritos, CA
|
Industry:
General Government
Officers: Howard Li
|
Korea Trade Center
|Troy, MI
|
Industry:
International Affairs Executive Office
|
Korea Agricultural Trade & Information Center
|Huntington Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Ju Sik Hong