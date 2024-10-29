Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

KoreanMedical.com

$19,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,954 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Discover the advantages of KoreanMedical.com, a domain that embodies the rich culture and innovative practices of Korean medical industry. This domain name extends a unique opportunity to connect with a rapidly growing market and showcase your commitment to delivering authentic Korean medical solutions.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,954

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About KoreanMedical.com

    KoreanMedical.com is an exceptional domain name that resonates with the burgeoning Korean medical industry. With a global interest in Korean health and wellness practices, this domain name opens doors to various opportunities. You could establish a medical clinic, offer online consultation services, or develop a product or service catering to Korean medical traditions.

    What sets KoreanMedical.com apart is its ability to convey expertise and trust in the Korean medical field. The domain name is concise, easy to remember, and communicates a clear message. It has the potential to attract a targeted audience and generate a strong online presence.

    Why KoreanMedical.com?

    KoreanMedical.com plays a crucial role in driving organic traffic to your business. With the growing popularity of Korean medical practices, having a domain name that directly reflects the industry can significantly improve your online visibility. It can also help establish your brand as a trusted and authentic source of Korean medical solutions.

    A domain like KoreanMedical.com can contribute to customer trust and loyalty. A domain name that aligns with your business can create a sense of familiarity and reliability, leading to repeat customers and positive word-of-mouth referrals. It can also potentially help you stand out from competitors with less specific domain names.

    Marketability of KoreanMedical.com

    KoreanMedical.com can be an effective tool in your marketing strategy. By incorporating the domain name into your branding, you can create a consistent and memorable identity. This can help you rank higher in search engine results, as search engines favor websites with clear and relevant domain names.

    KoreanMedical.com can be beneficial in non-digital media. You can use the domain name in print ads, business cards, or even on signage for your physical location. It can also help you attract and engage with potential customers by creating a professional and trustworthy image. By effectively utilizing this domain name, you can convert leads into sales and build a successful business in the Korean medical industry.

    Marketability of

    Buy KoreanMedical.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of KoreanMedical.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Korean Medical Clinic Center
    		Flushing, NY Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Yeon Kim , Daine Kim and 4 others Kenneth Kruger , Sherman Kline , Pike Woong , Devang M. Dave
    Korean American Medical Association
    		Houston, TX Industry: Membership Organization
    Korean American Medical Association
    		Sugar Land, TX Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Korean American Medical Association
    		Houston, TX Industry: Membership Organization
    Officers: Chi-Si Choi , Chisi Choi
    Korean American Medical Association
    		Houston, TX Industry: Membership Organization
    Korean American Medical Association
    		Englewood Cliffs, NJ Industry: Business Association
    Officers: Chul Hyun
    Korean American Graduate Medical Association
    		Los Angeles, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Yong T. Lee
    Shema Medical Korean Network, Inc
    		Garden Grove, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Minsung Ko
    Korean American Medical Foundation, Inc.
    		Frederick, MD Industry: Civic/Social Association
    Officers: Henry Kwah
    Korean American Medical Care Corporation
    		Los Angeles, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation